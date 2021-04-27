Over 700,000 Arkansans have been fully vaccinated

A total of over 700,000 people have been fully vaccinated in the state of Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The state of Arkansas resumed administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday, April 27.

"This is great news, and it will allow us to increase the number of doses administered in the coming days and weeks," the governor said.

Key facts to know:

262,428 confirmed cases

72,570 probable cases

1,279 active confirmed cases

565 active probable cases

4,546 confirmed deaths

1,179 probable deaths

157 hospitalizations

26 on ventilators

1,6461,921 vaccine doses given

WATCH LIVE HERE:

Arkansas is reporting 229 new positive COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths, and 157 people in the hospital with the virus. A total of 707,072 people have been fully vaccinated in the state.

“First you can see a change from yesterday," Gov. Hutchinson said. "We have an increase of 229 which compares to 198 a week ago. We are encouraged that our hospitalizations remain low.”

The governor also applauded the Department of Corrections immunizations program among inmates and staff.