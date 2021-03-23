Arkansas has now administered over 1 million COVID-19 shots, governor says

As of March 23, over 1 million vaccinations have been given in the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last week, Gov. Hutchinson expanded the eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone in Phase 1C. The governor said there are nearly 1 million Arkansans in this category.

On Sunday, March 21, Gov. Hutchinson said that he believes his proposal to remove a mask mandate intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus will take place as planned at the end of the month.

Key facts to know:

258,383 confirmed cases

70,563 probable cases

1,527 active confirmed cases

736 active probable cases

4,433 confirmed deaths

1,114 probable deaths

173 hospitalizations

40 on ventilators

252,393 confirmed recoveries

68,700 probable recoveries

978,784 vaccine doses given

Tuesday, March 23

Gov. Hutchinson announced the state of Arkansas has administered over 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Arkansas Department of Health also announced there are 239 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and three additional deaths.

Dr. Romero is urging Arkansans to get tested following your Spring Break vacation.