Arkansas has now administered over 1 million COVID-19 shots, governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last week, Gov. Hutchinson expanded the eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone in Phase 1C. The governor said there are nearly 1 million Arkansans in this category.
On Sunday, March 21, Gov. Hutchinson said that he believes his proposal to remove a mask mandate intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus will take place as planned at the end of the month.
Key facts to know:
- 258,383 confirmed cases
- 70,563 probable cases
- 1,527 active confirmed cases
- 736 active probable cases
- 4,433 confirmed deaths
- 1,114 probable deaths
- 173 hospitalizations
- 40 on ventilators
- 252,393 confirmed recoveries
- 68,700 probable recoveries
- 978,784 vaccine doses given
Tuesday, March 23
Gov. Hutchinson announced the state of Arkansas has administered over 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Arkansas Department of Health also announced there are 239 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and three additional deaths.
Dr. Romero is urging Arkansans to get tested following your Spring Break vacation.
It was also announced all veterans ages 18 and up, enrolled in VA healthcare, are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.