Gov. Hutchinson to provide update on statewide mask mandate

Hutchinson has stated several times that he would be lifting the mandate as cases continue to slow in the state over the last month.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During Tuesday's weekly press conference, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to lift the statewide mask mandate on March 31 after a vote to extend the COVID-19 emergency declaration in the state.

Hutchinson has stated several times that he would be lifting the mandate as cases continue to slow in the state over the last month.

On Monday, March 29, Arkansas reported under 100 new COVID cases for two days in a row. This is the first time this has happened since May 2020

Key facts to know:

259,120 confirmed cases

70,888 probable cases

1,218 active confirmed cases

555 active probable cases

4,470 confirmed deaths

1,131 probable deaths

164 hospitalizations

28 on ventilators

253,402 confirmed recoveries

69,188 probable recoveries

1,096,134 vaccine doses given