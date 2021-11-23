Arkansas reports 690 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Arkansas reported 690 new positive COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Arkansas reported 690 new positive COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths.

Over 1.4 million people have been fully vaccinated in the state. A total of 8,627 Arkansans have died due to the virus.

During the press conference, we learned cases are on the rise There are 900 more active cases than last week along with 69 more hospitalizations than last week.

"In the latest UAMS COVID model, another COVID surge in Arkansas was predicted," the governor said on Monday. "But the good news is that surge can be slowed if we increase vaccines throughout the state."