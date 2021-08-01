Arkansas's ICU bed space for COVID patients is full

Gov. Hutchinson opened by saying Arkansas' ICU bed space for COVID-19 patients is full.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — COVID-19 surges, data from the department of health shows there are more patients in the ICU for the virus than not.

In Tuesday's press conference, Gov. Hutchinson opened by saying Arkansas's ICU bed space for COVID-19 patients is full.

He called it a "cautionary note for everyone." He also noted that these numbers often fluctuate and that hospitals are working to get more beds online.

The governor warned people not to use ivermectin. He said that the Arkansas Poison Control Center has seen increased calls in number of people taking the AR Secretary of Health says booster shots should be available September 20. You will be eligible for booster 8 months after your last dose. "We do have vaccine." drug, which is intended for livestock.

The average age of people hospitalized in Arkansas has decreased from 63.6 year olds in November to 54.6 currently. Gov. Hutchinson said this reflects the impact of Delta and the immunization rate in older versus younger age groups.

The Arkansas Secretary of Health said booster shots should be available September 20. The public will be eligible for booster eight months after your last dose.

The positivity rate in Arkansas is over 20% for COVID-19 cases, which is five times the national average, according to health officials.

In the latest UAMS projection, all counties in the state show low vaccination rates as the state battles ICU bed shortages as cases and hospitalizations continue to surge.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 435,242 (+986 )

Total deaths: 6,704 ( +30 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,411 (+42)

Fully immunized: 1,165,943 (+3,309)