Coronavirus

Arkansas reports over 3,500 COVID-19 new cases as school year begins

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The rise in COVID-19 cases and surge in hospitalizations due to the delta variant are concerning health officials.

On Thursday, August 19, Gov. Hutchinson reported over 3,500 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours. The governor said one of the reasons for the spike in COVID-19 cases are coming from the schools.

According to CDC statistics, the population of Arkansas is now 51.2% partially vaccinated.

Below you can find recent data and key facts on the virus in the state.

Key facts to know:

  • Total cases: 429,100 (+3,549
  • Total deaths: 6,581 (+16)
  • Currently hospitalized: 1,410 (+38)
  • Fully immunized: 1,145,097 (+4,540)

WATCH LIVE:

 

