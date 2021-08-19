Arkansas reports over 3,500 COVID-19 new cases as school year begins

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The rise in COVID-19 cases and surge in hospitalizations due to the delta variant are concerning health officials.
On Thursday, August 19, Gov. Hutchinson reported over 3,500 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours. The governor said one of the reasons for the spike in COVID-19 cases are coming from the schools.
According to CDC statistics, the population of Arkansas is now 51.2% partially vaccinated.
Below you can find recent data and key facts on the virus in the state.
Key facts to know:
- Total cases: 429,100 (+3,549)
- Total deaths: 6,581 (+16)
- Currently hospitalized: 1,410 (+38)
- Fully immunized: 1,145,097 (+4,540)
