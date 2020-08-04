LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With a speech focusing on the critical fight against the coronavirus, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered a state of the state to lawmakers as they opened what is expected to be a relatively quick fiscal session.

The unique address came in the state Senate chamber where members sat spaced apart and was live-streamed to the Jack Stephens Center, where the state House of Representatives convened to keep its 100 members separated.

Three members of the House have said they tested positive for the virus in the days after a special session also held in the basketball arena on the campus of UA-Little Rock. They were not in attendance and about a quarter of the body were listed as "present by proxy."

"Our economic condition is uncertain, but the state of our character has never been stronger," the Republican governor proclaimed in the latest twist of a line common to speeches of this kind.

"Our foundations are strong. Our foundations are not shaken. The infrastructure above it? Maybe a little bit. But our foundations are strong," he said, reflecting on the massive economic toll brought on by the systematic shutdown of businesses and activities.

Lawmakers, who all wore protective masks often decorated for sports teams or even political campaigns, will have to work on that infrastructure while dealing with millions of dollars that just aren't there anymore. Their work is cut out for them while knowing their constituents send them with a message that's as plain as the masks on their faces.

"That's kind of what they expect us to do," said Rep. Jim Dotson (R - Bentonville). "Come in, get our work done because we have to get work done, but not be here any longer than we absolutely need to."

Dotson said most debate will be left to committee meetings, which are still being held at the state Capitol.

Democrats delivered a response to the governor urging him to forego planned tax cuts for the state's highest earners and prioritizing staffing at the state's beleaguered unemployment phone banks.

"I am calling to delay the tax-cut plan for wealthy earners until this crisis is over and our economy has had a chance to recover -- and serve the working people of Arkansas," said Rep. Fred Love, the House minority leader from Little Rock. "This fiscal session is a chance for every member of the Legislature to do the right thing by their constituents, the people who voted them into office, and the people who trust them to put their needs first."

But the governor did not dwell on many policies in his speech. Instead, he thanked the GOP-dominated legislature for supporting nearly every major proposal in his six years in office.

He also delivered shout-outs to his partners at the podium of his daily virus briefings.

"I also want to thank the extraordinary and sacrificial work of Dr. Nate Smith and his team at the Department of Health and Director A.J. Gary and his team at emergency management," he said, in one of only two applause lines in the speech.

Those briefings have been encouraging lately, allowing the governor to be optimistic as he cheers on lawmakers to make the budget work.

"Let me assure every Arkansan that we will do all that is necessary to protect life and to come out of this pandemic with our face looking into the bright days of our future," the governor said.