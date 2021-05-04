Governor wants 50% of Arkansans to have had at least one COVID-19 shot in next 90 days

Governor Hutchinson is challenging the state of Arkansas to reach 50 percent of COVID-19 vaccinations within 90 days.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The governor of Arkansas is challenging the state to reach 50 percent of COVID-19 vaccinations within 90 days.

This would mean that half of Arkansans would have at least one COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, May 4, over 1,038,500, equaling 34 percent of the state, have received one shot. Over 768,000 Arkansans are fully vaccinated.

"So we need 467,206 Arkansans will need to get a shot in the next 90 days," Gov. Hutchinson said in a press conference.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden also set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one dose to 70 percent of adult Americans by July 4.

The administration is pushing to make it easier for people to get shots and to bring the country closer to normalcy.