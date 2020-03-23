LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. declared a state of emergency in Little Rock, Ark., on March 12.

In an effort to prevent the spread of this infectious disease, the City of Little Rock is accepting grant applications from existing homeless shelters and homeless day resource centers for funding for emergency supplies for sanitation, safety, and public health purposes.

Examples of appropriate requests include emergency supplies for the following:

cleaning and disinfecting,

food safety,

proper handling of waste and disposal thereof, and

isolating persons in the period of contagion from the rest of the population served by the applicant.

You can submit your application here.

Completed applications will be reviewed, beginning Tuesday, March 24 and will be awarded on a rolling basis until funds are expended. The maximum award amount is $2,500.

Applicants must provide proof of legal status as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Applicants must have provided services to persons experiencing homelessness in the City of Little Rock.

If selected, awardees must sign an agreement with the City of Little Rock, and awardees must provide receipts for purchases made pursuant to the grant award.

