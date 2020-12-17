Group calls for halt on evictions in Arkansas as COVID pandemic persists

A group of protestors stood in front of the Governor's mansion Wednesday asking for a halt on evictions as federal assistance nears expiration.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A group of protestors stood in front of the Governor's mansion Wednesday asking for a halt on evictions as federal assistance nears expiration.

Byington Smith is facing eviction from her apartment any day now. A disability and the pandemic has left her unemployed since March.

"I am employable, it's just that I haven't been able to find a job," Smith said.

With medical bills piling up, Smith said she's fallen behind on rent.

"We really need some assistance, renters really do," she said.

Smith, along with dozens of others showed up Wednesday in front of the Governor's mansion to call on Gov. Hutchinson to halt evictions statewide until Congress resolves pending unemployment claims running out at the end of the year. People in Northwest Arkansas also protested Wednesday.

"If they can extend it throughout the entire time of the pandemic would be wonderful," Smith said.

Michael Pakko is an economist at UALR. He said the CDC has temporarily halted evictions with a signed declaration. The moratorium expires on Dec. 31.

"You wouldn't think that the CDC would have authority for evictions, but what they did is cite a public health rationale for not having evictions that force people out of the homes to where they're more susceptible to the disease and group settings," Pakko said.

The group is also asking the CDC to extend this moratorium without a declaration, especially if the governor does not do halt them at the state level.

"It's certainly understandable that people are concerned. The pandemic isn't behind us yet," Pakko said.

Smith worries if nothing happens, she will be without a home by the new year.