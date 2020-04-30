LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday during a press conference that gyms and fitness centers in Arkansas will be allowed to re-open beginning on May 4.
Under the guidelines for gyms and fitness centers to re-open, officials are requiring a 12-foot social distancing rule while working out and no personal contact.
Hutchinson said that it's up us individually or collectively on if we're successful at re-opening or if we have to retreat and resume self-quarantines.
Kelly Eichler, owner of Little Rock Athletic Club, said that the club has been "severely impacted" by the coronavirus pandemic and is "thrilled to re-open on May 4th."
Hutchinson, who frequently plays basketball, said that team sports will not be allowed during this initial re-opening process for gyms and fitness centers.
City officials can choose whether to open city-owned facilities or keep them closed during the first phase, according to Hutchinson.
Below you can find a list of guidelines to re-open:
- Screening for staff and patrons
- No entry for:
- Recent travelers to N.Y., N.J. Conn., New Orleans, overseas
- Those with fever, symptoms, recent contact with COVID-19 patient
- Anyone with compromised immune systems or chronic disease
- Temperature check for staff
- Face coverings for staff and patrons, except when actively exercising
- No pools, spas, showers, saunas
- Hand sanitizer available
- Equipment sanitized after each use
- 12-foot distancing while working and during training sessions, classes
- No personal contact
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
