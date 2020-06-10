Arkansas releases guidelines for Halloween during COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Hutchinson outlined some guidelines for children and parents who want to trick-or-treat during Halloween while we're still in a pandemic.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — During his weekly briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson outlined some guidelines from the Arkansas Department of Health for Halloween as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The state health department is suggesting that trick-or-treaters do the following:

Wear a cloth face covering instead of a costume mask alone or on top of your cloth face covering

Limit the number of houses children visit

Only eat factory-wrapped candy that has been wipe with a sanitary wipe

Low-risk activities include: carving and decorating pumpkins, decorating your house, having a virtual costume contest

The CDC released its Halloween guidance in September which included discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating and attending costume parties or haunted houses.