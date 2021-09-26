Health officials to begin offering COVID booster shots at UAMS

Starting Monday, Sept. 27 UAMS will begin offering the third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible people.

ARKANSAS, USA — Starting Monday, Sept. 27 UAMS will begin offering the third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible people.

The shots will be administered at the vaccine clinic that's located at 401 S. Monroe St. in Little Rock. According to reports, the clinic will also offer seasonal flu vaccines.

The FDA approved third shot does of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those that are over the age of 65 and those that have chronic health conditions and are at risk for severe disease.

Some examples of qualifying health conditions may include:

Pregnancy

Diabetes

Immunosuppression

Heart or Lung Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease

Sickle Cell Disease

The shot was also authorized for hose who are at risk of severe complications from consistent COVID exposure at their workplace, but they have to be six months removed from their second dose of the vaccine.