HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The calls for a surge of coronavirus testing in Arkansas came from the state's secretary of health, Dr. Nate Smith. The epidemiologist has spent his career tracking diseases like AIDS and Ebola before moving to the right-hand of Governor Asa Hutchinson. He says the surge will help provide the data he needs and isn't to reach any arbitrary deadlines.

"Fifteen hundred tests a day for the next two days. That's quite do-able for us as a state," Dr. Smith said Friday in what turned out to be an underestimation of the demand and the capacity. He announced later that more then 2,800 test results came in the day before.

But there's a paradox to the increase in test results. It means more people are apparently getting the virus. But the health secretary says it's actually to be expected.

"We may have a surge in the number of people we detect in the next two days, but that should be followed by a decrease in the number of people who are newly infected over the next week or two," he said.

He will rely on this logic because of a simple limitation: the state can't test everyone. The surge is about using the tests we do have as efficiently as possible.

RELATED: Governor Hutchinson forms testing panel after sharing incorrect data map

He will rely on other data points beyond testing like the reproduction rate of the virus and the positivity rate of the test results.

"The fewer people who are newly infected today, there are less opportunities to expose other people tomorrow," Dr. Smith said, boiling down how what's called an "R-naught" rate is determined and why it's desirable. Experts hope to see the rate below one, meaning the spread of a virus is diminishing.

"It usually takes until long after an event is over to get a true idea of what the R-naught rate was," he said. "But there are ways to estimate the rate. I've seen one popular website tracking this put our rate at 0.5."

Later at the daily news briefing, Dr. Smith and the governor pointed to another data point to paint a silver-lining in the expanding number of positive cases.

"Even though we've had this large increase in the number of test results that came in, we actually had one of our lowest positivity rates since we've been doing testing," Dr. Smith said of the 4.1 percent of positive tests out of the 2,800 that came back Friday.

"I've talked to enough governors to know that 4.1 is very low and very good," governor Hutchinson said.

While both the governor and secretary endured criticism for not locking down the state in favor of "targeted closings," don't mistake Smith for condoning protests taking place in other states that did order people to shelter in place.

"That's kind of a worst case scenario," he said. "You've got a bunch of people all gathered together screaming at each other because they want to go back to work."

Ever since targeting May 4 as the day to loosen some of the restrictions, Dr. Smith has been urging everyone to stay focused on the social distancing measures that have worked so far. He says an uptick in cases and hospitalizations could force him to re-evaluate over the next few weeks.

"This is a marathon and not a sprint," he said. "We are, in general, going in the right direction. We are still in a challenging situation. We need to continue to do all the things that we've done to keep the infection rates as low as they've been."

Smith says he hasn't had time to look deeply into situations in other places like Sweden, where very few restrictions were ever used, or New York, which is the world's most virulent hot spot.

"Everyplace is a little bit different," he said. "There are so many factors that go into how a certain place is affected by this virus. I try to focus on what we are doing here and the guidelines we have in place."

RELATED: Getting tested for coronavirus in Arkansas: What you need to know

Smith also addressed the prospect of large venues opening, particularly casinos. Ever since issuing directives to close the state's three casinos in mid-March, he has noted the environment seems conducive to spreading the virus. But he said he has spoke with casino owners and they have proposed ideas and procedures that are promising.