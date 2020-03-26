LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub has sent a call to action to Arkansas makers.

Together, they’ve formed a maker task force to tackle the PPE shortage during the COVID-19 crisis. The group includes medical professionals, artists, designers, printers, manufacturers, and distributors—all aimed at making a difference.

The Innovation Hub is working with several hospitals and local universities to innovate new solutions to these supply gaps.

Over the past few days, they have been researching masks, face shields, materials, manufacturing options, supply lines, and more—as well as producing and iterating designs.

They are aiming to provide feedback to local makers on what hospitals need—and the designs they find most beneficial. Through this effort, they hope to give a platform for the Arkansas Maker community to discuss and develop solutions to every aspect of this uniquely challenging problem.

If you’d like to offer your talents and abilities, visit their social media or join the maker task force slack channel.

Here are some partners that the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hubis already working with:

CHI St. Vincent

HealthTech Arkansas

University of Arkansas

CALS

UAMS

Museum of Discovery

AEDC

Amazeum

Be part of the their discussion on Slack here.

Fill out their Google Survey here.

RELATED: Real-time updates: Arkansas rises to 310 positive COVID-19 cases, 12 recoveries

RELATED: Nearly 20,000 Arkansans have applied for unemployment during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Ark. governor implements quicker licensing for doctors, nurses amid coronavirus pandemic