LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday that $1 million is being allocated to help UAMS and other Arkansas hospitals acquire equipment to ensure the safety of the staff at those hospitals.

Rutledge said the $1 million will be allocated from the Consumer Education and Enforcement Fund and will go to hospitals in Arkansas.

That money will be used to ensure healthcare providers, nurses, doctors and other staff can have the equipment needing to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Equipment would include gowns, masks, and other necessary items.

Key facts to know:

381 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,926 total tests

1,545 negative test results

3 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

