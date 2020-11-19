Hot Springs World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled for 2021 holiday

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to Bill Solleder with Visit Hot Springs, the 18th Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled for March 17, 2021, has been canceled due to COVID-19 uncertainties.
Solleder said they decided to cancel after seeing Mardi Gras and other big events being canceled.
"It was the safest thing to do," Solleder said.
The outbreak of the coronavirus stopped the 17th annual parade from happening on the 2020 St. Patrick's day holiday after the CDC guideline restricted large crowds back in March.