Hot Springs World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled for 2021 holiday

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to Bill Solleder with Visit Hot Springs, the 18th Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled for March 17, 2021, has been canceled due to COVID-19 uncertainties.

Solleder said they decided to cancel after seeing Mardi Gras and other big events being canceled.

"It was the safest thing to do," Solleder said.