How to get the COVID-19 vaccine at home in Arkansas

The shot can now come to you... Some places are making house calls in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health is making it easier for those who can't leave their house to get the vaccine.

By calling their hotline, Arkansans can get more information on the COVID-19 vaccinations, where to get them, and even set up an appointment for a vaccine provider to give you the shot at home.

The hotline number is 1-800-985-6030. It's open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"Call takers will ask them a few questions like their name and their address and if there's anyone in the household that wants a vaccine," said Connie Melton with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Since the hotline's debut in March, more than 24,000 calls have been answered.

Kavanaugh Pharmacy is also making house calls for people who set up appointments in advance. They said they noticed some people couldn't go in stores or make it from their homes.

"I can think of someone in particular who called and couldn't find anyone to come out and give their vaccine and she cried on the phone when I said that we'd be able to," said Anne Pace, owner of Kavanaugh Pharmacy.

The service was started a couple of months ago. Customers also have the option to get their vaccination curbside.

"We have offered people to have their vaccine from their cars and we've done that multiple times for people that are concerned about coming into a public place or can't even get out of their car to make it," said Pace.

It's a way to make sure everyone can get the vaccine no matter the situation.