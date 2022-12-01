How to save your COVID vaccine card to your phone

Some bars and restaurants require patrons to present a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination.

MINNEAPOLIS — Starting on Jan. 19, bars and restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul will require proof of COVID vaccine or a negative test.

If you're vaccinated and don't want to carry around the hard copy of your vaccine card, there are several ways you can save it to your phone for easy access.

The Minnesota Department of Health has partnered with a free app called Docket, which lets Minnesotans collect their immunization records and share them when necessary.

Anyone with a Minnesota Immunization Information Connection (MIIC) record can use Docket to access their records, including their COVID-19 vaccine card.

Docket provides a PDF of the immunization record that can be saved on your phone or mobile device.

Click here to download Docket on your Apple or Android device.

If you received a QR code:

You can scan a QR code given to you by your COVID-19 vaccination or test provider to add your records in the Health app.

Open the camera app Select the rear-facing camera Hold your device so that the QR code appears in the viewfinder in the camera app. Your device recognizes the QR code and shows a Health app notification Tap the Health app notification For verifiable vaccination records, tap Add to Wallet & Health to add the record to the Health app and Wallet app Hit Done

If you have a downloadable file:

Tap the download link on your device For verifiable vaccination records, tap Add to Wallet & Health to add the record to the Health app and Wallet app Tap Done

You can't store COVID-19 test results and records in the Apple Wallet app.

Using the MyChart app or website, you can create a barcode that can be scanned by a location or organization, download a PDF document that includes your barcode, or export your information to another app.

Log in to your MyChart account Go to My Record and then COVID‑19 To create a barcode, click QR Codes. If you have both COVID-19 vaccinations and test results on file, you'll have separate barcodes for each of them, and you can choose whether to allow someone else to scan only one or both To download a PDF with your vaccination information, select Download/Export and then click Download. You can save the document to your computer or mobile device and print To export your information to another app, select Download/Export. MyChart App: A series of screens will appear to verify that you have another app installed on your device into which you can export your information. Another screen will show you the data you can share. Check the box for the information you want to share with the other app, and then click Export. Select the app into which you want to export your data and follow the instructions in that app MyChart website: If you have both COVID‑19 vaccinations and test results on file, a checkbox appears for each one. Select the checkbox for the information you want to share through the other app. Then, click Export. A copy of your information is downloaded to your computer or device

The new indoor dining policies in Minneapolis and St. Paul are mostly similar, but differ slightly when it comes to the age of children.

The negative COVID test requirement applies to people ages 2 and older in Minneapolis, and those age 5 and up in St. Paul. Vaccine proof will be accepted from the vaccine-eligible population, age 5 and older, in both cities.

Children under 2 are exempt from both testing and vaccine proof in Minneapolis; kids 5 and under are exempt in St. Paul.

