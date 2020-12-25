30 inmates, 5 officers test positive for COVID-19 at Pope County jail

The sheriff's office reports that none of the inmates are showing major symptoms, but those who tested positive are now being quarantined.

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, each inmate and correctional officer at the Pope County Detention Center was tested for COVID-19 after some inmates started showing symptoms.

The results revealed at least 30 inmates and five correctional officers were positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff's office reports that none of the inmates are showing major symptoms, but those who tested positive are now being quarantined. On-site medical staff are monitoring their health.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's office also says:

"Sheriff Jones would like to commend Jail Administrator, Cpt. Rowdy Sweet and his detention staff for their tireless efforts to maintain a safe and healthy facility, and feels that we have been truly blessed to have remained COVID free up to this time."