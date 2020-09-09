Do I have a cold, allergies, or COVID-19?

Cleveland Clinic has put together a guide to help you figure out what your symptoms mean.

CLEVELAND — This time of year can be a grind for those who deal with seasonal allergies.

However, with the continuing stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's easy for your mind to turn to worst-case scenarios if you pick up a cough or have some shortness of breath.

Thanks to Cleveland Clinic Dr. Michael Benninger, we have some tips for you to help you figure out what your symptoms may mean. Remember that at this time of year, the common cold and seasonal allergies are widespread and the common flu is still present.

You might be experiencing one or several symptoms, including a fever, coughing, headaches, sneezing, watery or itchy eyes, even some trouble breathing.

Cleveland Clinic has put together a helpful guide showing what these symptoms may mean, how you can tell them apart, and what you can do.

Click here for more health stories

Check for a fever

According to Dr. Benninger, a fever is the main symptom to helping determine what illness you might have.

A fever could mean the flu or any number of other things, including, yes, coronavirus.

A report from the World Health Organization (WHO) that examined cases in China in February 2020 shed more light on these symptoms. That report found that around 88% of COVID-19 patients had a fever and 68% had a dry cough. Additional symptoms of coronavirus have included shortness or breath and difficulty breathing, sore throat, diarrhea, fatigue, chills, muscle pain, loss of taste and smell and body aches.

But it’s rare to find a fever or diarrhea associated with a cold or seasonal allergies, Dr. Benninger notes. And while some coronavirus patients have been asymptomatic, differentiating between what your body is dealing with is also a matter of looking at all of the symptoms as a whole. “It’s a matter of taking a logical approach to symptoms,” he adds.

Allergies or a cold?

If a fever isn’t present and you’re not showing signs of difficulty breathing or diarrhea, then you’re likely dealing with a common cold or seasonal allergies.

“We’re getting into the allergy season so we know that it’s going to be very difficult for a lot of people at this time to distinguish between their allergies and whether or not they have something more significant,” says Dr. Benninger.

While sneezing is often associated with both allergies and a cold, there are other symptoms that can help you differentiate. “Usually a cold doesn’t have itchy eyes,” says Dr. Benninger. “If you have a cough, that’s more strongly associated with a common cold than allergies unless you have allergic asthma.”

Keep your asthma in check

While difficulty breathing and shortness of breath have been symptoms associated with coronavirus, it can also be signs of asthma that can flare up with the allergy season. If you don’t have a fever present with these symptoms, asthma could be the culprit.

People with asthma need to stay on top of their treatment, says Dr. Benninger, especially since people with respiratory issues are at a higher risk of potentially severe illness from coronavirus. Whether it’s inhalers or nasal sprays, it’s important to be up to date on their medication and proper usage.

Dr. Benninger also recommends starting allergy medications early in the allergy season rather than waiting for the worst part.