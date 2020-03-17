CONWAY, Ark. — With schools closing and events canceling all over the state due to concerns over the coronavirus, one of the major upsets has been the cancellation of sports events.

For college seniors, like Paul Rouse, this baseball season was their last baseball season.

Instead of ranting about how he lost his last season of baseball due to the pandemic, Rouse took a different approach. He wanted to spread a different kind of message.

In a tweet, Rouse said:

"If I have to give up my senior season of college baseball for someone to get to spend 10+ more years with their grandparents or a baby gets to live a full happy life, then take it away. It’s not about you"

The tweet is an important reminder to everyone that social distancing isn't just for your own safety, but the safety of those more susceptible to the virus.

Among the most vulnerable are older adults and people with underlying health issues like diabetes, heart disease, and lung disease.

For now, Rouse said he's just been trying to do his classes online and talking to his teammates to get an idea of what they're all going to do moving forward.

"The whole thing is still pretty fresh, so things are different right now," Rouse explained. "My plans for the future were to get a job in a clinic/hospital and apply to medical school in the fall and go from there!"

Rouse's tweet now has 10.9K retweets, 118.7K likes and counting.

