23 students quarantined after Jacksonville Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — On Monday, August 31, the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District learned that a Jacksonville Middle School student tested positive over the weekend for COVID-19.

The positive case has resulted in four teachers and 23 students being sent home and quarantined for the next 14 days, per ADH directive.

The district is closely monitoring this situation and parents of students who are considered close contacts are being notified.