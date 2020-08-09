One student tests positive for COVID-19, 21 in quarantine at Jacksonville High

The school announced that 21 students have been quarantined after one student tested positive for coronavirus.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville North Pulaski School District announced Tuesday that one student at Jacksonville High School has tested positive for coronavirus.

The school said in a statement that 21 students have been quarantined for the next 14 days due to the positive case.

"Parents of students who are considered close contacts are being notified," the school said.

The school said no further information could be shared "due to HIPPA regulations."