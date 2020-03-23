LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt, which is one of the "largest supply chain solutions providers in North America," announced Monday that it will provide a one-time $500 bonus for drivers and other employees due to their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

"All of our employees have gone above and beyond the call to action during this crisis," said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. "And nearly all of our field-level, front-line employees and certainly all of our drivers are required in person and have upheld the high standards of our company."

Eligible employees for the bonus includes: drivers, field employees and managers in terminals, intermodal ramps, maintenance shops, Dedicated Contract Service account locations, and Final Mile distribution center who directly support drivers.

The bonus is expected to go out on March 27.

