Arkansas officials providing aid to families who lost loved ones to COVID-19

The Jefferson County Quorum Court is using pandemic relief funds from the American Rescue Plan to provide monetary aid to Arkansas families in need.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A downward trend in COVID cases and hospitalizations is welcomed news. But, for many Arkansas families losing a loved one isn't just heartbreaking, it's also an expensive process.

For Jo Linda Smith of Pine Bluff, the road throughout the pandemic has been anything but smooth.

"We incurred a lot of expenses that we wouldn't have normally had, if we had had, you know, access to things," Smith said.

She lost her husband of 50 years to COVID back on Valentine's Day.

Cortez Smith Jr. was a veteran, so they were already receiving benefits from the VA.

When he died, that monthly check was cut in half and that left her wondering how she could afford a funeral.

"We had to think about, 'oh now this got to be done.' And you know, you got to pay for this," Smith said.

It is a similar story that's playing out across our state.

Cassie Cantwell also lives in Pine Bluff.

She lost her dad back in January. His death left Cantwell and her mom with at least $10,000 worth of bills.

"Him and my mom both had vehicles. They had bills and hospitals, you know, she was sick with COVID," Cantwell said.

Thankfully, there is help and some hope for these families.

Jefferson County Judge, Gerald Robinson, said the quorum court passed an ordinance that allows nearly $300,000 of the pandemic relief money from the American Rescue Plan to be given to people who lost loved ones to COVID.

"We have about $104,000 left. We, just in this past court meeting last Monday, gave away about a total of about $48,000," Robinson said.

To make sure that money is distributed evenly, Robinson said families that apply for this aid will be given 25% of the relief money for loss of income, burial, hospital and household costs.

The assistance won't bring back those lives lost, but these families are happy to know their community is helping support them.

"For them to help us out, you know, help my mom out with that, was a blessing," Cantwell said.

The funds are still available to help families who have lost someone.