JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — According to a release from the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District, they were notified late Monday that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

District staff began following the Arkansas Department of Health protocols and contacted the state hotline for guidance.

According to the release, other staff members who had contact with the person have been or are being notified and are encouraged to get tested and self-quarantine as a precaution. No students were in contact with the staff member that they know of.

Following protocol, JNPSD has taken action to sanitize the impacted areas.

Due to federal confidentiality regulations, JNPSD cannot disclose the staff member’s name, position, and work location.

