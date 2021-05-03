Kroger in Little Rock, North Little Rock host COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend

The Kroger on Cantrell in Little Rock and the Kroger on JFK in North Little Rock will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic On March 5 and 6 only.

For the Kroger in Little Rock, the clinic will only be on March 5 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, March 6 only, the Kroger on JFK Blvd. in North Little Rock, will hold a vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Appointments can be made by visiting kroger.com/covidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5320.