Kroger in Little Rock, North Little Rock host COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Kroger on Cantrell in Little Rock and the Kroger on JFK in North Little Rock will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic On March 5 and 6 only.
For the Kroger in Little Rock, the clinic will only be on March 5 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
On Saturday, March 6 only, the Kroger on JFK Blvd. in North Little Rock, will hold a vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Appointments can be made by visiting kroger.com/covidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5320.
In order to request an appointment, you must meet the criteria for the current phase of the vaccination plan which can be found here. There is no charge to individuals and insurance status is not a barrier for vaccination.