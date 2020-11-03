ARKANSAS, USA — After the first presumptive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the state, schools throughout Arkansas are making plans to prevent further spread of the coronavirus and the illness it causes, COVID-19.

Below are the cities with schools that have announced a plan of action surrounding the virus.

Conway

Conway Public School District said this morning they learned about one student in the district being quarantined by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH). The student has not been confirmed to have coronavirus.

The student's sibling recently traveled home from another country where they were quarantined and showed no symptoms. Neither has shown any symptoms of the virus and it is just a precaution the student be quarantined.

---------

RELATED: What Arkansans need to know about the coronavirus

The University of Central Arkansas has had a student quarantined since March 9 following possible exposure during out-of-state travel. The student has been tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the results are still pending.

The student, roommates, and eight others who claim to have had close contact with the student were immediately quarantined.

The student lives off-campus.

Professors have been instructed to begin preparing their courses to move online if or when it becomes necessary.

Little Rock

A second-grade student that attends Pulaski Academy was in contact with the presumptive positive coronavirus case out of Pine Bluff. The student and their family will be entering self-quarantine for the next 14 days.

Pulaski Academy said the school will be closed for the rest of the week as a precaution. Many parents picked up their children early from school on Monday.

School activities, on or off-campus, have also been suspended.

Pine Bluff

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has announced that the college will move to online courses until Monday, March 30.

The college stated that there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 identified among any campus faculty, students, or staff.

"Eleven nursing students participating in clinicals, two faculty members, and several are believed to have had indirect contact with the patient who tested positive," UAPB said.

ADH officials have said that risk to the university's staff and students is low.

All scheduled campus activities, including student programs, and athletic events are canceled until Monday, March 30.

All university-related travel by employees or students is also suspended.

---------

RELATED: First presumptive COVID-19 case in Arkansas, governor says

Southeast Arkansas College will close for cleaning after the school announced that three of their students were exposed to the patient that has tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus while they were working a clinical rotation at the Jefferson County Medical Center.

The students will be self-quarantined for 14 days, which is until March 30.

"Unfortunately, these three students were unaware of their exposure and attended classes in the McGeorge Building on campus Wednesday, March 11, 2020."

Monticello

The University of Arkansas at Monticello campuses in Crossett and McGehee has moved all of their classes to a "virtual setting beginning March 12 until at least Monday, March 30."

No confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified among any campus faculty, students, or staff.