LIST: Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With 2021 in full swing, Americans are expecting the supply for the initial COVID-19 vaccine to increase, along with additional authorized vaccines.

Vaccinations began in Arkansas shortly after authorization was granted for the initial vaccine. The initial recipients in Arkansas are health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

In Phase One of Arkansas's vaccination plan, the currently approved groups for receiving vaccines are:

Health care workers, beginning with those in highest-risk settings (for exposure to virus)

Large hospitals (a total of 18) with highest volume of COVID-19 patients will receive direct shipment of vaccine to vaccinate their workers

Workers in small hospitals will be vaccinated through specific pharmacies. These pharmacies may perform vaccinations themselves or transfer COVID-19 vaccine to the hospital for hospital staff to vaccinate their employees, depending on arrangement.

Long-term care residents, LTC facility residents and workers will be vaccinated by specifically identified pharmacies that work with these LTC facilities.

Other health care workers and first responders will be vaccinated through select pharmacies that have agreed to serve as Phase 1-A vaccination providers

Phase 1-B

Essential workers will be vaccinated through community pharmacies and medical clinics that have agreed to serve as Phase 1-B vaccination providers Examples of essential workers include day care workers, workers in K-12 and Higher Education, food industry (meat packing and grocery), correctional 2 workers, utilities, truck drivers, and essential government and infrastructure workers, etc.



Phase 1-C

Persons at increased risk for severe disease will be vaccinated through community pharmacies and medical clinics that have agreed to serve as Phase 1-B vaccination providers Adults of any age with chronic health conditions Adults aged 65 years and older

Persons who reside in congregate settings will be vaccinated through community pharmacies and medical clinics as well as pharmacy mobile units, as needed

These phases have been based on initial ACIP recommendations. Phases 1-B and 1-C are subject to change depending on further ACIP recommendations and vaccine supply.

Pharmacies providing vaccine to health care workers in Phase 1A by county:

Cleveland County

Rison Pharmacy, 300 Pine Street, Rison, AR

Faulkner County

Baker Drug Store, 924 Front St., Conway, AR

Conway Medcare Pharmacy, 2521 College Avenue, Conway, AR

Cornerstone Pharmacy, 815 Hogan Lane, Conway, AR

Sav-On Drugs, 1014 Harkrider St., Conway, AR

Smith Family Pharmacy, Conway 2425 Dave Ward Drive, Suite 602 Conway, AR

American Drugs, #1 East Main Greenbrier, AR

Roland's Drug Store #2, 600 State Hwy 365, Mayflower, AR

Harp's Pharmacy #229, 1086 Main Street, Vilonia, AR

Garland County

Fountain Lake Family Pharmacy, 4517 Park Avenue, Suite B, Hot Springs, AR

Village Health Mart Drug #1, 4440 Hwy 7 North, Hot Springs Village, AR

Grant County

Mccoy-Tygart Drug Store, 821 N. Rock, Sheridan, AR

Lincoln County

Doctor's Orders Pharmacy #3, 500 South Lincoln Avenue, Star City, AR

Lonoke County

Heartland Pharmacy, 2006 S. Pine, Cabot AR

Lackie Drug Store, 719 North Center, Lonoke, AR

Lyons Drug Store, 115 West Front St., Lonoke, AR

Perry County

Roland's Drug Store #1, 112 Houston Avenue, Perryville, AR

Pulaski County

Arch Street Pharmacy, 11200 Arch Street, Little Rock, AR

City Pharmacy Of Little Rock, 1801 Broadway, Little Rock, AR

Cornerstone Pharmacy Rodney Parham Little Rock, 4220 N. Rodney Parham, Suite 101, Little Rock, AR

Don'S Pharmacy (-70 C), 8609 W. Markham, Suite A, Little Rock, AR

Expressrx Of Otter Creek Little Rock, 10100 Stagecoach Road Little Rock, AR

Kavanaugh Pharmacy Little Rock, 5008 Kavanaugh, Little Rock, AR

Market Place Pharmacy, 11316 Huron Lane, Little Rock, AR

Park West Pharmacy, 904 Autumn Road, Little Rock, AR

Remedy Drug, 8511 West Markham, Little Rock, AR

Tanglewood Drugstore, 6815 Cantrell Rd., Little Rock, AR

The Drug Store, Inc 11121 N. Rodney Parham, Little Rock, AR

The Pharmacy At Wellington, 15400 Chenal Parkway, Suite 100, Little Rock, AR

Pharmacy 1900, Club Manor Dr, Suite 101, Maumelle, AR

Achor Cornerstone Pharmacy Rose City, 4307 East Broadway Street, North Little Rock, AR

Medicine Man Pharmacy Main North Little Rock, 2520 Main St. North Little Rock, AR

Expressrx Of Sherwood, 8730 Brockington Road, Sherwood, AR

Saline County

West Side Pharmacy Benton, 620 - C West South, Street Benton, AR

Bryant Family Pharmacy, 3801 Highway 5 Bryant, AR

East End Express Pharmacy 21019 Highway 167, Suite 100, Hensley, AR

White County