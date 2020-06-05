LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Air Force Base announced Wednesday that it will perform two flyovers on Friday, May 8 to honor and express gratitude for healthcare workers and essential employees in the fight against COVID-19.

The two flyovers will begin around 12:00 p.m. and fly over medical facilities through the state.

One route will feature the 314th Airlift Wing and the 189th Airlift Wing as they fly through Conway, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, North Little Rock, Sherwood and Searcy.

The other route will feature the 19th Airlift Wing and the 913th Airlift Group as they fly through Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Benton, Little Rock, West Memphis, and Jonesboro.

You can view the full flyover schedule below:

LRAFB also asked that if you are going to watch the flyover, you are encourage to continue social distancing guidelines and avoid large gatherings.

