LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., the Little Rock Fire Department received notice that one of their firefighters had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, March 26.

The firefighter had been in self-quarantine since March 20, when they first starting feeling sick.

When learning about the positive test, the fire station immediately notified other firefighters who had worked the same shift with previous day. Those firefighters are now in a 14-day quarantine.

The fire station received a deep cleaning on Thursday. They are taking all precautionary measures to safeguard other firefighters from risk and monitoring their health.

