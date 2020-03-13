LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Friday, March 13, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. confirmed the first community transmission case of COVID-19 in the City of Little Rock.

UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson said the new case is one in which an individual was infected without contact with someone known to be infected with COVID19.

RELATED: LIVE-- 3 new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas

Dr. Patterson said this means there are people in the community who are infected that health officials don't know about. Officials say there is nothing surprising about this, but it further emphasizes how important it is for everyone to practice good hygiene in order to cut down on infection.

He also said the public needs to be "good stewards" of our healthcare resources.

If you have COVID19 or have concerns, the best way to get information is not face-to-face (with providers). He encourages people to use the UAMS telemedicine service "UAMS HealthNow."

RELATED: UAMS now offering online COVID-19 screening tests

UAMS has set of Arkansas Coronavirus hotlines:

For children (staffed by Arkansas Children's Hospital): 1-800-743-3616

For adults (staffed by UAMS): 1-800-632-4502

Mayor Scott urges events of 200+ people in Little Rock to be canceled. He also stresses the need for social distancing and good hygiene.

The Arkansas Department of Health hotline is also available for questions & concerns: 1-800-803-7847

RELATED: Little Rock, North Little Rock schools providing meals to students despite class cancellations

RELATED: List of Arkansas schools' plans to handle coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Reports: President Trump to declare national emergency over coronavirus