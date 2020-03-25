LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced he is implementing an extended curfew for the city, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The mayor had previously set curfew in place from midnight to 5 a.m., but he said he felt the need for an extension to reduce social gatherings of 10 people or more.

"We cannot do business as usual," the mayor said. "These are unusual times and we must do all within our power and authority to slow the spread of this virus."

Scott said if you are traveling to or from work, you will be allowed to travel during the curfew hours. If you are hanging out in a group, you will be asked to go home.

Police will be enforcing the curfew with citation, if necessary.

Starting Monday, there will also be a daytime curfew for minors from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m until April 17. The curfew will also be enforced with citations, unless the minor is traveling with an adult to/from work or getting groceries.

The mayor asks parents to help enforce these new rules.

Key facts to know:

280 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,717 total tests

1,437 negative test results

2 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

