Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. gets COVID-19 vaccine shot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two days after Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced all members of Phase 1B were eligible to be vaccinated, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. received his shot.

"No hesitation at all, I've had the time to research the data and the science," Scott Jr. said.

He's part of a group of approximately 900 city employees now eligible for the vaccine.

"At the City of Little Rock, there's approximately 900 employees that we deem essential, and so I was happy to hear that news," Scott Jr. said. "I'm happy that I was a part of that essential class to get the vaccination, and one of the first ones to get it."

It's an important shot to get, not just for his health and safety, but because of the message it portrays.

Distrust in the vaccine is high among minorities, and for good reason.

"I think that hesitation is warranted," he said. "Black Americans have a high distrust as it relates to science and research, and how it's been disposed upon the Black community."

It's a distrust that's rooted in the truth. History has shown us multiple examples of minorities being mistreated during medical procedures.

"Think about the Tuskegee Airmen, and how they weren't shared the truth when they were being tested, during that period of time, with syphilis, and other forms," Scott Jr. said.

That's why today's shot was so important – to show the importance of getting the vaccine if the opportunity comes.

"There's been so much research and data done, and we've got to continue to share that we need this," he said. "We want to focus on protecting our community, our residents and our loved ones."