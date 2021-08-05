Little Rock to enact mask mandate in public spaces despite Arkansas's ban

Mayor Scott said the city has to put these safety measures back in place and they will continue to do what's best for Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., held a press conference to announce measures being implemented in the City of Little Rock to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During the press conference, Mayor Scott announced the City of Little Rock will enact mask mandate in public spaces despite Arkansas's ban.

"There is no more time to wait," Mayor Scott said. "It is time to act. It is time to do what's best for the residents of Little Rock. It's time to put back on a mask."

Mayor Scott said the City has to put these safety measures back in place and they will continue to do what's best for Little Rock.

The mayor also said not only does the City have this mandate, but they strongly exhort all of the business to follow suit.

This announcement follows Wednesday, August 4, newest case numbers that reported over 2,800 new COVID cases and 1,232 hospitalizations.