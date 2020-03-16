LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Monday that the city is implementing a city-wide curfew that will begin on Wednesday, March 18.

The curfew is an effort by the city to slow the spread of coronavirus. It will last from midnight until 5 a.m. every night.

Mayor Scott announced all city facilities will be closed to the general public starting Wednesday, March 18.

He announced the city curfew will continue until further notice and will likely be checking on this curfew every two weeks.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 22 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state and 14 people are under investigation.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a press conference Monday morning that of the six new cases, two were in central Arkansas and two in Cleburne County.

Mayor Scott wanted to stress this will have no bearing on healthcare workforce or employees working overnight. He also wants to stress that local restaurants transition to take out and delivery only.

He is telling the city of Little Rock that this is not the time to panic.

Little Rock is over-prepared and is taking every precautionary measure, Mayor Scott said. All residents, businesses, faith leaders, nonprofits should consider how they can help to contain this spread.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said this is not going to permit police from their normal duties, but just to help reduce the potential of spreading.

He also said LRPD will not be stopping people traveling in their cars.

We will update this article with new information as it becomes available.

