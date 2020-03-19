LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. updated the city on its COVID-19 response plan Thursday.

Mayor Scott said starting on Friday, March 20 Little Rock restaurants will be mandated to only provide take-out options for patrons.

As more people tested and more positive for the coronavirus the city of Little Rock is taking additional action to slow the spread.

This decision did not come lightly and was discussed with restaurant owners.

He said the city will temporarily change the restaurant zoning laws so restaurants can use spaces as boutique grocery stores.

This decision will be reevaluated every two weeks.

On Monday, Scott implemented a city-wide curfew to slow the spread of coronavirus in Little Rock.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said police won't stop people driving during this curfew, only people walking at night.

Scott also said the city is working on plans to help the homeless population of Little Rock during the coronavirus pandemic.

Key facts to know:

46 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arkansas

113 people are under investigation

441 people are being monitored by ADH

Little Rock has set a curfew that lasts from midnight to 5 a.m. every night

