LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Little Rock Police Department announced the positive case in a statement on social media.
The department said the officer took "precautionary steps and self-quarantined after the potential exposure over a week ago."
LRPD said that those measures limited the officer's exposure to the public and other officers.
"We are hopeful for a full and quick recovery," the department stated. "Our thoughts and prayers are with you."
Key facts to know:
- 704 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 9,699 total tests
- 8,995 negative test results
- 12 reported deaths
- 60 recoveries
- All public schools are closed until April 17
