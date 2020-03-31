LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been a week since the health department ordered all salons, tattoo parlors, and massage therapy locations in Arkansas to shut its doors.

From curbside pickup to "do it yourself" videos, local salons and spas are doing what they can to make ends meet while focusing on their clients' self-needs.

Melissa Thompson, PHD Day Spa co-owner, said last week's order didn't come as a surprise and her business was already tossing around ideas.

"We just wanted to feel like we could take care of our clients even from afar," she said.

With closed doors and darkened "open" signs, local salons and spas in central Arkansas, like Thompson's, are still getting by.

"I was sitting at a curbside picking up food and thought, 'why can't we do this?'" she said.

For PHD Day Spa in Argenta, this means taking their products to the streets.

Thompson said it allows customers a quick grab-and-go of their favorite beauty supplies like root hairspray, nail kits, and eyelash boosters.

"It's like having a little in-home spa day for yourself that most people do not give themselves permission to do," she said.

Raye Brady, Style Studio Hair Salon and Gift Boutique co-owner, said her shop is taking it to social media with "do it yourself" videos.

"We're trying to keep them in the loop but also teach them, because some of them were like, 'I don't know how to do that,'" she said.

Brady said it gives her business and clients some hope.

"Keeps ourselves busy so that we don’t go stir crazy, but also staying at a distance so we’re all safe," she said.

Both business owners are highlighting the importance of self-care during these uncertain times.

"This is pretty upsetting to a lot of people and it's stressful and it's scary, so keeping yourself feeling good is a big part of helping us get through this," Brady said.

"We can all get through this together and I think we can be better, kinder, human beings at the end of this. However, we have to take care of ourselves first," Thompson said.

Both salons are offering delivery and pick-up of beauty products.

Both salons are offering delivery and pick-up of beauty products.

To learn more about the hours for the curbside pickup, you can stay up-to-date on PHD's Facebook page.

You can find Style Studio's "how-to" videos here.

