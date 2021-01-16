Little Rock School District trying to limit the spread of COVID-19 with weekly testing

LRSD teachers now have access to weekly COVID-19 testing. It's an effort to keep the virus out of the classroom.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas schools are all trying to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Little Rock School District is doing weekly testing for teachers to protect students and staff, and hopefully prevent an outbreak.

One of those testing centers is at Pinnacle View Middle School.

Teachers will get an email with where the weekly COVID-19 testing site will be and an option to sign up.

When they arrive, they will be asked to sign in and scan their Navica app to confirm their identity.

Then, they can get tested. The process is quick and simple as they use a nose swab for the test. The results come straight to their phone within 15 minutes.

Lisa Hatfield, a choir teacher at Pinnacle View Middle School, said she was concerned about getting the virus and unknowingly spreading it.

"I have some family at home that is high risk, and so my fear from the beginning of school is taking it home," said Hatfield.

With help from the Arkansas Department of Health, the LRSD has been using this program since November.

During the first couple months, there were only two testing sites available and about 30% of teachers using them.

Now, the district is expanding the testing to more schools and doubling access to teachers who want to take advantage.

"It's another layer of protection for our staff, just like masks and hand washing and distancing," said Christine Duellman, LRSD Nurse Specialist.