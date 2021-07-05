x
Coronavirus

Little Rock School District holds vaccine clinics for middle school students

The Little Rock School District will be holding a vaccine clinic for middle school students on Wednesday, June 9.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District will be holding a vaccine clinic for middle school students in an effort to reach every school where parents or staff registered for the vaccine on Wednesday, June 9.

LRSD is partnering with Express RX Pharmacy in hosting the clinics.

LRSD has updated the schedule of clinics on their website, or you can click here.

From 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. click here to schedule an appointment with: Pulaski Heights    

From 10:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. click here to schedule an appointment with: Dunbar    

From 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. click here to schedule an appointment with: Cloverdale  

For clinics from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m., click on the school to schedule the appointment at that location.

