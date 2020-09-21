Little Rock Southwest High School switches to week of virtual learning after COVID exposure

The Little Rock School District announced that after guidance from the ADH, in-person class will move to virtual learning from Sept. 21-25 after exposure to COVID-19

The Little Rock School District announced that after guidance from the ADH, in-person classes at the Little Rock Southwest High School will move to virtual learning from Sept. 21-25 after exposure to COVID-19.

The LRSD COVID-19 update shows that there were two positive cases, one being a student and the other a teacher. Due to those cases, four students and three staff members are in quarantine.

According to a press release sent out from Principal Marvin Burton on Friday, several students tested positive for the virus, and announced school would be closed the following Monday for cleaning and discussing the future of onsite learning.

Although it has been determined that the cases were related to athletics, a press release on Monday states it is due to the exposures "significantly impacting" staffing numbers that led LRSD to move in-person classes to virtual learning for the rest of the week.

"Impacted students and staff who have been quarantined or need to remain in isolation have been contacted by the LRSD Point of Contact (POC) team," the release continues.

LRSD said that they are working on giving in-person students with devices to help the transition to virtual learning over the week.

A decision for the following week of Sept. 28 through Oct. 2 will be made by this Sunday, Sept. 27, according to LRSD.

All extracurricular activities and events have been canceled for the week.

Parents whose last names begin with A-M and whose students are attending in-person, will be allowed to pick up their devices starting tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.

For parents whose last names begin with N-Z and have an in-person learner, devices may be picked up on Wednesday morning.

All classified employees and staff who are not teachers are asked to report to work tomorrow.