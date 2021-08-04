Little Rock Walmart to host three Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics

With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in high demand, Walmart is happy to announce the three upcoming drive-thru clinics.

While many Arkansans have gone to their local pharmacy or drive-thru clinic to get their dose of Moderna or Pfizer, many have been holding out for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Why? The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-and-done deal. There's no need for a second appointment.

The problem with this, however, is the high demand can't be met with the amount of Johnson & Johnson doses being given to the state.

In March, only 20 pharmacies across Arkansas were given this specific vaccine, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

That's why the Walmart Supercenter located at 2700 S. Shackleford Rd. is happy to announce they are currently taking appointments for three drive-thru clinics where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.

Here are the following dates and times for the drive-thru:

April 10 (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

April 11 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

April 17 (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Walmart pharmacists will be on-site to administer the vaccine. The clinic is open to the community, but appointments are required.

Eligible patients can make their appointment by calling 833-886-0023 and press option 4.

Appointments will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Arkansas, which is individuals age 16 and older. The J&J vaccine is only authorized for those 18 and older.