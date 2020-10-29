Little Rock's Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday Parade canceled due to pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 has struck again, causing the cancellation of one of Little Rock’s most iconic events.
The Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday Parade, sponsored annually by the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau (LRCVB), will not be held this year out of an abundance of caution related to the pandemic.
The parade had been scheduled to take place Saturday, December 5, 2020, in downtown Little Rock. LRCVB President and CEO Gretchen Hall said the decision to cancel this year’s parade was difficult but represents the right call.
Hall stated “We certainly had hoped we could continue the tradition of sponsoring the Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday Parade this year. But, after continuing to monitor the ever-evolving situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and consulting with state and city leaders, we decided it was in the best interest of the citizens of our wonderful city and state to forgo this year’s parade.”