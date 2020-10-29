Little Rock's Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday Parade canceled due to pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the cancellation of one of Little Rock’s most iconic events.

The Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday Parade, sponsored annually by the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau (LRCVB), will not be held this year out of an abundance of caution related to the pandemic.

The parade had been scheduled to take place Saturday, December 5, 2020, in downtown Little Rock. LRCVB President and CEO Gretchen Hall said the decision to cancel this year’s parade was difficult but represents the right call.