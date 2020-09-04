ROGERS, Ark. — The number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas is over 1,000 and so far 237 people have recovered from it.

One of those is 71-year-old Steve Skellenger, who was recently discharged from Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

Steve says that in the past he has been diagnosed with polio, has had five strokes and has now recovered from COVID-19. Through it all, he says he will continue to be a fighter.

This has been an emotional journey for both he and his wife.

"Regardless of any health issue he’s ever had he’s like the ever running bunny he just keeps on going," his wife Seena Cox said.

Steve spent five days on a ventilator and a total of two weeks at Mercy.

Dr. Jason McKinney was one of his doctors and says Steve definitely beat the odds.

"I don’t think everybody will be as lucky as Mr. Skellenger was but I do think this does give us all hope this is in fact what happens more times than the alternative," Dr. McKinney said.

Steve is now recovering at his home in Northwest Arkansas.

Through it all the couple says their adventure together isn't over yet and they still have lots of fun times ahead.

"He just keeps going," Seena said. "We’ve got lots of plans we have lots of projects together and I wasn’t ready to be doing them by myself so he had to come."

Steve says he still doesn't know how or where he contracted the virus but he hopes to serve as a reminder to everyone on the importance of social distancing.

