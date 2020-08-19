LRSD changes to 'phased reentry plan' for 1st week of school

In a memo, the Little Rock School District has issued a change to the first week of school that begins Monday after growing concerns of spreading coronavirus.

For elementary and secondary students who opted for in-person learning the week of August 24 through August 28 will look different than previously announced.

The memo explains the following changes:

On Monday, August 24, 2020, and Thursday, August 27, 2020, Students with a last name that begins with “A-M” will attend.

Monday will be an ‘A’ Day.

Thursday will be a ‘B’ Day.

On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, there will be a "Virtual Learning for All" for students while the buildings will also be cleaned.

Teachers will provide assignments via Schoology

Teachers will report to the building

On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, and Friday, August 28, 2020: Students with a last name that begins with “N-Z” will attend.

Tuesday will be an ‘A’ Day.

Friday will be a ‘B’ Day.

Pre-Kindergarten students will attend school on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. There is not a virtual option for this age group.