LRSD changes to 'phased reentry plan' for 1st week of school

In a memo, the Little Rock School District has issued a change to the first week of school that begins Monday after growing concerns of spreading coronavirus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In a memo, the Little Rock School District has issued a change to the first week of school that begins Monday, August 24, after growing concerns about spreading coronavirus.

For elementary and secondary students who opted for in-person learning the week of August 24 through August 28 will look different than previously announced.

The memo explains the following changes:

On Monday, August 24, 2020, and Thursday, August 27, 2020, Students with a last name that begins with “A-M” will attend.

Monday will be an ‘A’ Day.

Thursday will be a ‘B’ Day.

On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, there will be a "Virtual Learning for All" for students while the buildings will also be cleaned.

  • Teachers will provide assignments via Schoology
  • Teachers will report to the building

On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, and Friday, August 28, 2020: Students with a last name that begins with “N-Z” will attend.

Tuesday will be an ‘A’ Day.

Friday will be a ‘B’ Day.

Pre-Kindergarten students will attend school on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. There is not a virtual option for this age group.

