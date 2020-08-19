LRSD changes to 'phased reentry plan' for 1st week of school

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In a memo, the Little Rock School District has issued a change to the first week of school that begins Monday, August 24, after growing concerns about spreading coronavirus.
For elementary and secondary students who opted for in-person learning the week of August 24 through August 28 will look different than previously announced.
The memo explains the following changes:
On Monday, August 24, 2020, and Thursday, August 27, 2020, Students with a last name that begins with “A-M” will attend.
Monday will be an ‘A’ Day.
Thursday will be a ‘B’ Day.
On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, there will be a "Virtual Learning for All" for students while the buildings will also be cleaned.
- Teachers will provide assignments via Schoology
- Teachers will report to the building
On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, and Friday, August 28, 2020: Students with a last name that begins with “N-Z” will attend.
Tuesday will be an ‘A’ Day.
Friday will be a ‘B’ Day.
Pre-Kindergarten students will attend school on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. There is not a virtual option for this age group.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.