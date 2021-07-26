LRSD to hear from parents about proposed mask mandate

If you'd like to speak at the meeting, we have the link where you can sign up. But, you must submit your request by 1 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, July 26, the Little Rock School District will hold a board meeting to hear from parents on a proposed mask resolution.

The virtual meeting is set for 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you'd like to speak at the meeting, you can sign up here. But, you must submit your request by 1 p.m.

To provide live comment via the Zoom meeting, please leave your name, email contact, and phone number on the form and indicate that you wish to participate in person.

You will be contacted with the Zoom link prior to the start of the meeting and admitted during the public comment portion when it is your turn to speak. After you are finished speaking, you will be removed from the Zoom meeting, but may continue watching.