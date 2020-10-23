LRSD reports 138 students and staff under quarantine, says 'most challenging day'

In a statement, the Little Rock School District said that Friday was its "most challenging day relating to COVID-19 results," with 138 total under quarantine.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In a statement, the Little Rock School District said that Friday was its "most challenging day relating to COVID-19 results," with 138 total students and staff under quarantine coupled with 11 positive tests.

"These high numbers reinforce the need for our entire community to continue to be disciplined and proactive in our approach to this virus," the statement reads.

Pulaski Heights Middle School is the campus with the most student quarantines at 53 after there had been three confirmed positive cases.

The school announced Friday evening that all students and staff would transition to virtual learning for the next week and that a reevaluation would take place on Oct. 30 for further adjustment.