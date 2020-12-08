Mabelvale staff member tests positive for COVID-19, according to LRSD

The district says the staff member has not been in the building since August 5 and they immediately followed protocol.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Little Rock School District, a staff member with Mabelvale schools tested positive last week, but has not been in the building since August 5.

The staff member notified the school on Monday, which is when the district says they immediately informed the two staff members with whom the employee potentially interacted, sanitized work areas, and followed up with the Arkansas Department of Health.

The employee who tested positive is in home-isolation as directed by the ADH.

The additional two staff members are quarantining in accordance with health guidelines.